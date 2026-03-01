Insider Selling: Porvair (LON:PRV) Insider Sells £299,700 in Stock

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) insider James Mills sold 37,000 shares of Porvair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 810, for a total transaction of £299,700.

Shares of Porvair stock opened at GBX 800 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £369.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 848.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 789.17. Porvair plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 624.70 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 920.

Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported GBX 42.30 EPS for the quarter. Porvair had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Porvair plc will post 39.0358613 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Porvair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications. The Laboratory segment is involved in the design and manufacture of instruments and consumables for use in environmental and bioscience laboratories with a focus on water analysis instruments, diagnostics, and sample preparation equipment.

