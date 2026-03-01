HLXC’s (NASDAQ:HLXC) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 4th

HLXC’s (NASDAQ:HLXC – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 4th. HLXC had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 23rd. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During HLXC’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised HLXC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on HLXC
HLXC Trading Up 0.5%
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HLXC
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for HLXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLXC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.