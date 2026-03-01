Sealed Air (SEE) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $1.3426 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,189,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,988,000 after acquiring an additional 92,355 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,754,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,982 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $188,465,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,963,000 after purchasing an additional 507,067 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $173,395,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $43.80) on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation is a global packaging company that develops and manufactures a wide range of materials, equipment and services designed to protect, preserve and promote products. Best known for inventing Bubble Wrap® protective packaging, the company serves customers across food and beverage, e-commerce, electronics, manufacturing and healthcare industries. Sealed Air’s solutions help businesses reduce product damage, extend shelf life and improve operational efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

