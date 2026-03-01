TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to $250.00

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Pivotal Research from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TKO Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.40.

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $223.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.72 and its 200 day moving average is $197.84. TKO Group has a one year low of $133.07 and a one year high of $226.94.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). TKO Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.67%.

In other news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 14,016 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $2,820,299.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,970.62. The trade was a 86.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 11,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $2,419,316.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,544 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,337.12. This represents a 30.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,202 shares of company stock worth $34,316,033. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in TKO Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revenue and sponsorship strength: TKO reported record revenue for 2025 with site-fee and sponsorship upside that beat expectations and helped revenue grow ~12% year-over-year.

WWE contribution: WWE generated ~$1.709B in revenue for 2025, a major driver of the company's top-line strength and a key growth engine for TKO.

Analyst optimism: UBS and Pivotal Research raised price targets (UBS to $238, Pivotal to $250) and maintained buy ratings, signaling analyst confidence in medium-term upside.

Earnings details and calls: Management hosted the Q4 call and released a transcript; revenue beat estimates but EPS swung negative versus year-ago earnings, offering mixed fundamental read-throughs.

SEC disclosures: Filings revealed compensation for high-profile talent (e.g., The Rock), useful for modeling talent costs and cash flow but not an immediate market-moving item.

EPS miss and profitability pressure: TKO reported a Q4 loss of $0.08/sh, missing consensus (~$0.12) despite revenue beat, highlighting margin and timing pressures after a year-ago profit.

Lower FY26 revenue guidance: Management guided FY26 revenue to about $5.7–$5.8B versus street ~ $6.0B, introducing downside to near-term estimates and valuation assumptions.

Legal overhangs: Multiple reports detail potential $1B-plus legal actions (Frank Warren / Queensberry vs. Sela and TKO/Zuffa Boxing) that could create material liability, litigation costs and distraction.

Event-specific loss: TKO expects to lose money on the UFC White House Fight — a one-off event loss that pressures near-term cash flow and highlights event margin risk.

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

