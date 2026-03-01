Short Interest in Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS) Drops By 38.1%

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,664 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the January 29th total of 2,689 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,876 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,876 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Price Performance

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44.

Get Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF alerts:

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a $0.1587 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

About Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF

The Alpha Blue Capital US Small-Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (ABCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that aims for long-term capital appreciation by investing in US small- and mid-cap stocks and ETFs. ABCS was launched on Dec 20, 2023 and is issued by Alpha.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.