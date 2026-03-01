Short Interest in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Expands By 64.1%

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 155,461 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the January 29th total of 94,736 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,013,449 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,013,449 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,275,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,515. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,033,000. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 81,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

