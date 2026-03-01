Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLUD) Short Interest Down 64.1% in February

Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLUD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,094 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the January 29th total of 14,198 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 120,673 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 120,673 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

FLUD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. 23,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,562. Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04.

Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF

Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,671,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,024,000 after buying an additional 1,889,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 64,095 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF by 713.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 171,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 150,627 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $999,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $893,000.

The Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF (FLUD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of broad investment-grade, ultra-short term bonds. FLUD was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

