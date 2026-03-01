Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLUD) Short Interest Down 64.1% in February

Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLUD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,094 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the January 29th total of 14,198 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 120,673 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 120,673 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance
FLUD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. 23,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,562. Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04.
Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%.
Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile
The Franklin Ultra Short Bond ETF (FLUD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of broad investment-grade, ultra-short term bonds. FLUD was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
