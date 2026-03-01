Financial Contrast: Adamas Trust (NASDAQ:ADAM) vs. National Healthcare Properties (NASDAQ:NHPAP)

Adamas Trust (NASDAQ:ADAM – Get Free Report) and National Healthcare Properties (NASDAQ:NHPAP – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Adamas Trust and National Healthcare Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Adamas Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamas Trust 24.76% 13.52% 1.02% National Healthcare Properties N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adamas Trust and National Healthcare Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamas Trust $601.95 million 1.24 $149.05 million $1.10 7.49 National Healthcare Properties $345.54 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adamas Trust has higher revenue and earnings than National Healthcare Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.9% of Adamas Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Adamas Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Adamas Trust and National Healthcare Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamas Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 National Healthcare Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

Adamas Trust currently has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.26%. Given Adamas Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Adamas Trust is more favorable than National Healthcare Properties.

Summary

Adamas Trust beats National Healthcare Properties on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adamas Trust

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About National Healthcare Properties

(Get Free Report)

NHP is a $2.6 billion healthcare REIT with a high-quality portfolio focused on two segments, Medical Office Buildings and Senior Housing Operating Properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.