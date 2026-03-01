Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Short Interest Down 61.7% in February

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,361 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the January 29th total of 47,880 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,738 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 56,738 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 138.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 62.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.4%

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,602. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $35.87.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

