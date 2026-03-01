Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Initiates Share Buyback Program

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 21.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of LNG stock opened at $235.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.34. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $186.20 and a fifty-two week high of $246.42.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $10.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $6.78. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $236.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.50.

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board authorizes a massive share buyback program — management approved up to $10.0 billion in repurchases (about 21.1% of shares), a clear capital-return signal that typically supports the share price. Press Release

Board authorizes a massive share buyback program — management approved up to $10.0 billion in repurchases (about 21.1% of shares), a clear capital-return signal that typically supports the share price. Positive Sentiment: Strong 2025 operating and financial results: company reported record LNG exports, a large year-over-year revenue increase and robust quarterly earnings metrics that management highlighted in its 2025 results and guidance. These fundamentals underpin upgraded sentiment. Earnings Release

Strong 2025 operating and financial results: company reported record LNG exports, a large year-over-year revenue increase and robust quarterly earnings metrics that management highlighted in its 2025 results and guidance. These fundamentals underpin upgraded sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Export and contract expansion: U.S. DOE approved a ~12% export increase at Corpus Christi and Cheniere signed long-term sales with CPC (extending contracted revenues), supporting longer-term cash flow visibility. Export Approval CPC Deal

Export and contract expansion: U.S. DOE approved a ~12% export increase at Corpus Christi and Cheniere signed long-term sales with CPC (extending contracted revenues), supporting longer-term cash flow visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness: Barclays raised its price target to $271 (overweight) and TD Cowen raised its target to $255 (buy), reinforcing buy-side momentum. Analyst Coverage

Analyst bullishness: Barclays raised its price target to $271 (overweight) and TD Cowen raised its target to $255 (buy), reinforcing buy-side momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Growth pipeline progressing: Cheniere has filed for a Stage 4 Corpus Christi expansion and is advancing Sabine Pass projects — positive long-term capacity moves but subject to execution and multi-year timelines. Growth Plans

Growth pipeline progressing: Cheniere has filed for a Stage 4 Corpus Christi expansion and is advancing Sabine Pass projects — positive long-term capacity moves but subject to execution and multi-year timelines. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed headlines on quarterly metrics: some outlets flagged an EPS miss under certain measures while company releases showed strong adjusted results — the GAAP vs. adjusted framing creates short-term noise for traders. Earnings Coverage

Mixed headlines on quarterly metrics: some outlets flagged an EPS miss under certain measures while company releases showed strong adjusted results — the GAAP vs. adjusted framing creates short-term noise for traders. Negative Sentiment: Tax-credit controversy: Reuters reported Cheniere received a $370M “alternative fuel” tax break for LNG used in tankers, which critics say was intended for much smaller vessels — this could prompt regulatory scrutiny or reputational damage. Tax Break Story

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

