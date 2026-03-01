Frontline PLC (FRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 on March 19th

Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a 442.1% increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Frontline has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8%annually over the last three years. Frontline has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Frontline to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

FRO opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.07. Frontline has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.10). Frontline had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 12.23%.The firm had revenue of $424.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Frontline’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontline will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Frontline from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Frontline to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.62.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) is a leading global shipping company specializing in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The company’s core business activities encompass the ownership and operation of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax tankers and Aframax vessels. Through long-term charters, spot market operations and time charters, Frontline provides flexible shipping solutions that cater to a diverse set of energy producers, refiners and trading houses worldwide.

Frontline’s fleet is geared toward high-capacity, ocean-going tankers capable of carrying large volumes of crude oil over intercontinental distances.

