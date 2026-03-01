SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) dropped 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.31 and last traded at $17.76. Approximately 114,975,153 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 61,432,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

Key SoFi Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.34.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 7.0%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 2.13.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 94,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,913,709.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 588,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,523.19. The trade was a 13.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 17,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,298.88. This trade represents a 41.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 214,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,087 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

