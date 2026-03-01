Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Rush Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Rush Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rush Enterprises to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

RUSHA stock opened at $70.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.92. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $45.67 and a 12-month high of $75.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.28.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas, is a leading distributor of commercial vehicles and related products in the United States. Through its Rush Truck Centers subsidiary, the company sells new and used medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and specialty vehicles, while also offering factory-authorized parts, collision repair, maintenance and warranty support across its network of dealerships.

Founded in 1965, Rush Enterprises has grown to encompass more than 150 locations in over 20 states, partnering with major manufacturers including Kenworth, Peterbilt, Freightliner, Volvo and Mack.

