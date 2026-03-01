Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HSIC. UBS Group lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on Henry Schein and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore upped their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

Shares of HSIC opened at $82.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $89.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 38,346 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $3,106,409.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 427,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,641,091.15. The trade was a 8.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 47.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

