Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $232.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.36.

KEYS stock opened at $306.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.53. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $121.43 and a 52 week high of $311.81. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Sung Yoon sold 889 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.66, for a total value of $183,720.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,506.98. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,042,138.76. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,784 shares of company stock worth $10,410,697. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,542,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3,941.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,406,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,743,000 after buying an additional 1,371,488 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2,290.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,421,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,051,000 after buying an additional 1,361,969 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $208,891,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9,349.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,048,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,083 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

