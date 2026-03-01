Adshares Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000835 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $21.54 million and approximately $961.96 thousand worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000528 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second. Telegram, Medium, Github, YoutubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

