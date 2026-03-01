Analyzing Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) & GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) and Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GSI Technology and Qualstar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSI Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Qualstar 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares GSI Technology and Qualstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSI Technology -43.15% -22.69% -17.44% Qualstar 8.35% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

33.2% of GSI Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of GSI Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of Qualstar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GSI Technology and Qualstar”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSI Technology $20.52 million 14.39 -$10.64 million ($0.37) -22.05 Qualstar $8.04 million 3.24 -$470,000.00 $0.41 46.10

Qualstar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GSI Technology. GSI Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualstar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

GSI Technology has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualstar has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qualstar beats GSI Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc. designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets. The company also provides static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; Low Latency DRAMs, a solution for advanced data networking applications; Asynchronous, a main memory for small cache-less embedded processors for industrial electronics, measurement systems and cost-sensitive networking equipment, and other applications; and specialty SRAMs. In addition, it offers radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for military/defense and aerospace applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. The company's products are used as components in its original equipment manufacturer customers' products, including routers, switches, and other networking and telecommunications products; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; test and measurement applications consisting of high-speed testers; automotive applications comprising smart cruise control; medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment; and audio/video processing. It markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Qualstar

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices. It also supports and sells data storage devices used to store, retrieve, and manage electronic data primarily in network computing environments. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, information technology departments, and lower and middle market companies through distributor and reseller network, distributors, and independent outside sales representatives. Qualstar Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Camarillo, California.

