Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) vs. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Head to Head Survey

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $484.45 million 1.15 -$178.25 million ($1.03) -3.10 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners $23.10 billion 0.78 $771.00 million $0.90 43.34

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. Brandywine Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

87.3% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out -31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays out 191.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Brandywine Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Brandywine Realty Trust and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 3 3 0 0 1.50 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 0 3 6 0 2.67

Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.20%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus target price of $42.13, suggesting a potential upside of 7.99%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust -36.79% -20.20% -5.20% Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 4.40% 3.22% 0.87%

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services. This segment also offers heating, cooling, and energy solutions; gas distribution; water heaters; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioner rental, as well as other home services. Its Transport segment offers transportation, storage, and handling services for merchandise goods, commodities, and passengers through a network of approximately 22,000 km of track; 5,500 km of track network; 9,800 km of rail; and 3,300 km of motorways. The company's Midstream segment offers natural gas transmission, gathering and processing, and storage services through approximately 15,000 km of natural gas transmission pipelines; 570 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage; 17 natural gas processing plants; and 10,600 km of gas gathering pipelines, as well as 525,000 tonnes polypropylene production capacity. Its Data segment operates approximately 228,000 operational telecom towers; approximately 54,000 kilometers of fiber optic cables; approximately 1 million fiber-to-the-premise connections; two semiconductor manufacturing facilities; and 70 distributed antenna systems, as well as 135 data centers and 750 megawatts of critical load capacity and an additional approximate 670 megawatts of contracted capacity. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Corporation.

