NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

NEE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus set a $92.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.47.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $95.91. The company has a market cap of $195.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.71.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.00%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,870. The trade was a 65.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $8,898,532.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,332,054.22. The trade was a 24.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,049 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,542. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 24.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 326,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,845,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,783,000 after purchasing an additional 60,324 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 23,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scale + AI tailwinds: MarketBeat highlights utilities — and NEE in particular — as beneficiaries of rising data‑center and AI power demand, noting analyst upgrades and strong YTD performance that support a longer‑term growth narrative. This reinforces the bull case that NextEra’s mix of regulated utility assets and renewables could see higher utilization and pricing over time. Utilities: The Unexpected AI Infrastructure Trade

Scale + AI tailwinds: MarketBeat highlights utilities — and NEE in particular — as beneficiaries of rising data‑center and AI power demand, noting analyst upgrades and strong YTD performance that support a longer‑term growth narrative. This reinforces the bull case that NextEra’s mix of regulated utility assets and renewables could see higher utilization and pricing over time. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation re‑assessment: A Yahoo Finance piece reviews NextEra’s strong one‑year shareholder returns and questions current valuation levels — useful context for investors deciding whether recent gains already reflect future growth. Assessing NextEra Energy (NEE) Valuation

Valuation re‑assessment: A Yahoo Finance piece reviews NextEra’s strong one‑year shareholder returns and questions current valuation levels — useful context for investors deciding whether recent gains already reflect future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large call activity: Traders bought ~217,413 call options (a ~941% jump vs. typical daily call volume). This could signal speculative bullish positioning or structured hedging ahead of corporate events — outcome is ambiguous for longer‑term holders.

Unusually large call activity: Traders bought ~217,413 call options (a ~941% jump vs. typical daily call volume). This could signal speculative bullish positioning or structured hedging ahead of corporate events — outcome is ambiguous for longer‑term holders. Negative Sentiment: $2.0B equity units offering — dilution and near‑term pressure: NextEra priced a public offering of $2.0 billion of equity units (underwriters have an option for an additional $300M) to fund energy projects; the deal is expected to close March 3. The announcement prompted a selloff this week (shares fell notably on the news). Investors should weigh the growth use of proceeds against near‑term share dilution and increased float. NextEra to sell $2 billion of equity units NEE Stock Drops on $2B Equity Offering

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.