Heico (NYSE:HEI) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Heico in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up from $367.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Heico from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Heico from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.43.

Get Heico alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HEI

Heico Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of HEI stock opened at $319.03 on Friday. Heico has a fifty-two week low of $229.07 and a fifty-two week high of $361.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.84. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Heico had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 15.38%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Heico will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Heico Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 5th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is 4.74%.

Institutional Trading of Heico

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in Heico in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heico by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Heico by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Heico during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heico during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Heico Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation is an aerospace, defense and electronics company that designs, manufactures, and sells a range of products and provides repair and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, HEICO supplies replacement components, repair services and engineered systems for commercial and business aviation, military and space markets as well as for selected industrial and medical customers. The company’s offerings are focused on sustaining and improving the reliability and availability of complex equipment across its end markets.

HEICO operates through two principal business areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.