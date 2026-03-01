Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post earnings of ($0.33) per share and revenue of $16.1280 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 511.90% and a negative return on equity of 70.68%. The business had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 15.32 and a current ratio of 15.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

View Our Latest Report on Ocular Therapeutix

Insider Activity

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Nadia Waheed sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $27,167.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 314,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,380.18. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Heier sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $25,311.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 323,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,487.04. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,221 shares of company stock worth $1,754,805. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 49,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,859,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 74,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,149,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 140,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 77,504 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, the company focuses on sustained-release drug delivery platforms designed to address key unmet needs in ophthalmology. Its proprietary hydrogel-based inserts and sealants aim to improve patient compliance and outcomes by providing controlled release of active pharmaceutical ingredients directly to ocular tissues.

The company’s flagship product, DEXTENZA®, is a preservative-free, sustained-release dexamethasone intracanalicular insert approved by the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.