Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Insider Julie Coates Acquires 56,000 Shares of Stock

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG – Get Free Report) insider Julie Coates acquired 56,000 shares of Scentre Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.75 per share, for a total transaction of A$210,000.00.

Julie Coates also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Scentre Group alerts:

On Thursday, February 26th, Julie Coates bought 50 shares of Scentre Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.80 per share, with a total value of A$190.00.

Scentre Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.86, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Scentre Group Dividend Announcement

About Scentre Group

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 225.0%. Scentre Group’s payout ratio is currently 212.50%.

(Get Free Report)

Scentre Group owns and operates a leading portfolio of 42 Westfield destinations with 37 located in Australia and five in New Zealand encompassing more than 12,000 outlets. Our Westfield destinations are strategically located in the heart of the local communities we serve. Our centres are considered community hubs that connect people with services and experiences that enrich their daily lives. The Trust has a joint interest in 39 Westfield destinations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.