Bittensor Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.93 Billion (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, Bittensor has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Bittensor has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and $123.16 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for about $179.97 or 0.00270508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bittensor alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,952.38 or 1.00632422 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,718,897 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Bittensor platform. Bittensor has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 10,717,848.30881914 in circulation. The last known price of Bittensor is 182.65629321 USD and is up 2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 249 active market(s) with $145,602,754.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bittensor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bittensor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.