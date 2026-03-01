Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,120,913 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the January 29th total of 703,172 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 458,907 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 458,907 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.78. 274,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,877. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.18. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFGR was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.