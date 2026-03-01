Short Interest in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Declines By 56.0%

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,444 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the January 29th total of 3,282 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,221 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,221 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CKX Lands stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.38% of CKX Lands worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN CKX traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $10.90. 1,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39 and a beta of -0.19. CKX Lands has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

CKX Lands Corp is a Canada-based provider of land management and real estate advisory services focused on agricultural and rural properties. The company specializes in the acquisition, disposition and leasing of farmland and ranchland across Western Canada, with particular emphasis on key agricultural regions in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. By combining local market expertise with a network of land professionals, CKX Lands assists landowners, producers and institutional investors in navigating the complexities of rural real estate transactions.

The firm’s core services include land brokerage, valuation and consulting, offering tailored solutions that address property due diligence, title review and land-use planning.

