Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,313 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the January 29th total of 9,581 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,836 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,836 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PJP traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.37. 17,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,134. The company has a market capitalization of $413.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.50. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $72.25 and a 52 week high of $110.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth $167,000.

About Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors. The Index consists of stocks of 30 United States pharmaceutical companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture, sale or distribution of pharmaceuticals and drugs of all types.

