Kansas City Life Insurance Co. (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Short Interest Down 57.0% in February

Kansas City Life Insurance Co. (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 46 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the January 29th total of 107 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 563 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Down 0.5%

OTCMKTS KCLI opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $315.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.46. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

Get Kansas City Life Insurance alerts:

About Kansas City Life Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, trading under the symbol KCLI, is a publicly held life insurer founded in 1895 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. With more than a century of operations, the company has established itself as a provider of life insurance and retirement products across the United States.

The company’s core offerings include individual life insurance policies—term life, universal life and whole life—as well as fixed annuities designed to help clients build and preserve wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.