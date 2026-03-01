Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $4.62 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 83.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166,990 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,715,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,540,000 after buying an additional 406,146 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 190,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,900,000 after buying an additional 30,983 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 38.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 589,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,052,000 after acquiring an additional 162,773 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.6% in the third quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 32.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of EXR opened at $150.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.30. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $121.03 and a 12 month high of $160.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 28.84%.The company had revenue of $857.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

