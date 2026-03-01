Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.08 and last traded at $55.8650, with a volume of 51878069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.05.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Castellan Group raised its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. Castellan Group now owns 68,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 25.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 71,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.9% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 16,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services. The Fund’s investment advisor is SSgA Funds Management, Inc

