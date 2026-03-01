Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD Shares Bought by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,955,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,319 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust accounts for approximately 3.3% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $85,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLD. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.15.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:COLD opened at $13.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.91. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $658.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.55 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -230.00%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients’ cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world’s largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

