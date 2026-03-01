Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Decreases Stake in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 919,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,235 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 2.4% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $86,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNI. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 124.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Evercore cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.91.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $112.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12-month low of $90.74 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 22.14%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 46.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN’s core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

