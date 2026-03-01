Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Sells 17,530 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. decreased its holdings in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,530 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up 1.7% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $60,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 110.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Cameco by 389.1% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.03.

Cameco Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $118.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.47. Cameco Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $135.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.86. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Cameco had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 17.00%.The company had revenue of $874.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.