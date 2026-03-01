Kerry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,827 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the January 29th total of 3,892 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,022 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,022 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kerry Group Price Performance

Shares of Kerry Group stock opened at $88.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $113.38.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kerry Group in a research note on Friday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Kerry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) is a global leader in taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The company develops, manufactures and supplies a broad portfolio of ingredients, flavors and integrated solutions designed to enhance taste, improve health and simplify production processes. Kerry’s offerings span across dairy-based ingredients, flavors, texturizers, enzymes, probiotics and nutritional premixes, serving both industrial customers and consumer food brands.

Through its Taste & Nutrition division, Kerry provides customized flavor systems, savory and sweet taste platforms, and nutritional ingredients for applications such as snacks, bakery, dairy, beverages and meat alternatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.