Short Interest in Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Grows By 93.9%

Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 27,954 shares, an increase of 93.9% from the January 29th total of 14,414 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,975 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Minco Capital Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MGHCF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. The company has a current ratio of 89.33, a quick ratio of 89.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.08. Minco Capital has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09.
Minco Capital Company Profile
