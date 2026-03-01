Short Interest in Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Grows By 93.9%

Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 27,954 shares, an increase of 93.9% from the January 29th total of 14,414 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,975 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,975 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Minco Capital Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGHCF opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. The company has a current ratio of 89.33, a quick ratio of 89.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.08. Minco Capital has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

Minco Capital Company Profile

Minco Capital Corp., an investment company, focuses on investing in public and private companies and assets to generate income and achieve long-term capital appreciation. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

