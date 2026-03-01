Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Purchases 8,688 Shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $14,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter valued at about $6,920,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after buying an additional 39,072 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 92,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakcliff Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP now owns 681,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 1.4%

GIL stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.81. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 11.02%.Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Gildan Activewear News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gildan Activewear this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record revenue and margin improvement: Gildan reported record fourth‑quarter revenue (including HanesBrands contribution from Dec. 1–28) and expanded gross margins, showing strong top‑line growth and improved profitability. GlobeNewswire Release

Record revenue and margin improvement: Gildan reported record fourth‑quarter revenue (including HanesBrands contribution from Dec. 1–28) and expanded gross margins, showing strong top‑line growth and improved profitability. Positive Sentiment: Raised synergy targets and integration progress: Management said Hanes integration is delivering stronger than expected savings and increased targeted run‑rate synergies, supporting longer‑term margin potential. MSN Article

Raised synergy targets and integration progress: Management said Hanes integration is delivering stronger than expected savings and increased targeted run‑rate synergies, supporting longer‑term margin potential. Positive Sentiment: Dividend raise: Gildan announced a ~10.2% increase to the quarterly dividend (new quarterly payment $0.249), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders.

Dividend raise: Gildan announced a ~10.2% increase to the quarterly dividend (new quarterly payment $0.249), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning capital to shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Hanes acquisition closed Dec. 1 — results include only one month of Hanes, which complicates quarter‑over‑quarter comparisons but explains substantial top‑line lift; the Hanes Australian business is classified as held for sale. GlobeNewswire Release

Hanes acquisition closed Dec. 1 — results include only one month of Hanes, which complicates quarter‑over‑quarter comparisons but explains substantial top‑line lift; the Hanes Australian business is classified as held for sale. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss: Adjusted EPS of $0.96 missed the consensus of $1.31, which likely disappointed traders expecting stronger near‑term profitability despite higher revenue. Zacks Earnings Article

EPS miss: Adjusted EPS of $0.96 missed the consensus of $1.31, which likely disappointed traders expecting stronger near‑term profitability despite higher revenue. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance below consensus: Gildan set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $4.20–$4.40, below the Street (~$4.46), which reduced near‑term earnings visibility and likely pressured the stock. MSN Guidance Story

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gildan Activewear

About Gildan Activewear

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.