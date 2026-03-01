American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Purchased by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 3.7% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $92,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in American Tower by 69.6% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 139,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 57,078 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 92.4% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 61,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,808,000 after buying an additional 29,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $1,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $191.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $166.88 and a 1 year high of $234.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.79). American Tower had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 23.76%.The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 126.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $203.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on American Tower from $231.00 to $229.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $159,631,314.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 211,379 shares in the company, valued at $14,743,685.25. This trade represents a 91.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

