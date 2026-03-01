Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Down 8.8% – Time to Sell?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.07 and last traded at $63.00. Approximately 8,123,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 11,520,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OKLO shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Oklo from $58.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Texas Capital raised Oklo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.93.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.96. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.67 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $10,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 739,023 shares in the company, valued at $55,559,749.14. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 9,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $748,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 196,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,148,517.09. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,750,590 shares of company stock valued at $152,068,284 over the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oklo by 71.8% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,102,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 33.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,593,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,179,000 after buying an additional 2,901,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Oklo by 454.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,743,000 after buying an additional 1,752,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oklo by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,482 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Oklo by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,474,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

