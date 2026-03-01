Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Has $122.89 Million Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. reduced its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538,058 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,744 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises 3.4% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $122,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,220,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,373,827,000 after buying an additional 810,582 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,752,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,818,556,000 after acquiring an additional 249,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth $730,245,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,910,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,049,000 after purchasing an additional 384,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,547,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: CIBC reported a very strong Q1: adjusted EPS $2.76 vs. consensus $1.74 and revenue of $6.16B (vs. ~$5.53B est.), with revenue up ~15% YoY — results point to broad-based business-line growth and margin strength, a direct catalyst for upward revisions to earnings and valuation. CIBC Q1 press release/slide deck

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CM. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM), commonly known as CIBC, is a major Canadian financial institution headquartered in Toronto. Formed in 1961 through the merger of the Canadian Bank of Commerce and the Imperial Bank of Canada, CIBC is one of Canada’s largest banks and provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

CIBC’s activities span personal and business banking, wealth management, capital markets and corporate banking.

