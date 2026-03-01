Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $145.05 Million Stake in Public Storage $PSA

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 502,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 108,593 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for approximately 5.7% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $145,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 95 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $306.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.49. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.54 and a 1 year high of $322.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 133.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

About Public Storage

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company’s core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

See Also

