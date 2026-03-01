First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR Stake Lifted by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 733,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81,878 shares during the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust accounts for 1.5% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $37,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 41,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

FR opened at $63.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average of $55.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $64.01.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.17). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $188.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.190 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 95.70%.

Insider Activity at First Industrial Realty Trust

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $39,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 3,770 shares in the company, valued at $220,054.90. This represents a 15.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “positive” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.21.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants’ supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

