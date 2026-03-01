Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Boosts Position in Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 177.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,815,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799,866 shares during the quarter. Kite Realty Group Trust makes up 2.5% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $62,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,130,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,320,000 after buying an additional 733,378 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on KRG shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.06%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

