Insider Selling: iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Sells $1,056,817.68 in Stock

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) EVP Minang Turakhia sold 7,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $1,056,817.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,902.58. This represents a 13.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 4.6%

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $133.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.54 and a beta of 1.06. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.52 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.48 and its 200 day moving average is $170.60.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 5.96%.The firm had revenue of $208.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Freedom Capital raised iRhythm Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.62.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Key iRhythm Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting iRhythm Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat — iRhythm reported $0.29 EPS vs. $0.02 expected and revenue of $208.9M (+27% YoY), showing accelerating top-line growth that supports the growth story. MarketBeat: iRhythm earnings summary

Quarterly beat — iRhythm reported $0.29 EPS vs. $0.02 expected and revenue of $208.9M (+27% YoY), showing accelerating top-line growth that supports the growth story. Positive Sentiment: Institutional ownership rising — several large funds have added or increased stakes recently, providing a demand cushion for the shares and signaling confidence from professional investors. MarketBeat: Institutional holdings

Institutional ownership rising — several large funds have added or increased stakes recently, providing a demand cushion for the shares and signaling confidence from professional investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst actions mixed — some firms trimmed price targets but many maintain Buy/Overweight ratings; consensus remains a moderate buy with a multi-month average target above the current price. MarketBeat: Analyst coverage

Analyst actions mixed — some firms trimmed price targets but many maintain Buy/Overweight ratings; consensus remains a moderate buy with a multi-month average target above the current price. Negative Sentiment: Heavy executive selling — CEO Quentin Blackford sold 25,540 shares and multiple senior officers (CFO, CAO, several EVPs) sold sizeable blocks at ~ $135.42 on Feb. 25; coordinated senior sales often spur near-term selling pressure and investor concern. CEO Form 4 (SEC)

Heavy executive selling — CEO Quentin Blackford sold 25,540 shares and multiple senior officers (CFO, CAO, several EVPs) sold sizeable blocks at ~ $135.42 on Feb. 25; coordinated senior sales often spur near-term selling pressure and investor concern. Negative Sentiment: Rising short interest — short positions have increased, raising potential for additional downside volatility if momentum stays negative or forced covering if sentiment flips.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and commercializes wearable cardiac monitoring devices and associated data analytics services. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company’s flagship product is the Zio® patch, a discreet, single-use, continuous ECG recorder designed to monitor heart rhythms for up to 14 days. iRhythm’s digital diagnostics platform combines biosensor technology with proprietary algorithms to detect arrhythmias and streamline data interpretation for physicians.

The Zio service is prescribed by cardiologists and other healthcare providers to aid in the diagnosis of atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia and other rhythm disorders.

Featured Articles

