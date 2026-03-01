Erste Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 235,000 Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. $EOSE

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned 0.09% of Eos Energy Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 162.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

EOSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

Positive Sentiment: Eos reported more than 7x year‑over‑year revenue growth and provided 2026 revenue guidance ($300M–$400M), showing top‑line momentum and a roadmap for ramping production. GlobeNewswire: Q4/FY2025 Results

Eos reported more than 7x year‑over‑year revenue growth and provided 2026 revenue guidance ($300M–$400M), showing top‑line momentum and a roadmap for ramping production. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and a $20 price target, indicating at least one large firm still sees substantial upside from current levels. TickerReport: Analyst Note

Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and a $20 price target, indicating at least one large firm still sees substantial upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: The company is publicly addressing operational and manufacturing issues and says it is ramping automation — a necessary step for scaling but one that carries execution risk and timing uncertainty. Seeking Alpha: 2026 Guidance & Ops

The company is publicly addressing operational and manufacturing issues and says it is ramping automation — a necessary step for scaling but one that carries execution risk and timing uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy options activity (large call buying) and very high share volume indicate speculative trading and put extra volatility into the stock near the news release.

Unusually heavy options activity (large call buying) and very high share volume indicate speculative trading and put extra volatility into the stock near the news release. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed heavily: reported loss $0.84 vs. consensus −$0.20, and revenue $58M vs. ~$93M expected — a clear operational and forecasting miss. Zacks: Q4 Results

Q4 EPS missed heavily: reported loss $0.84 vs. consensus −$0.20, and revenue $58M vs. ~$93M expected — a clear operational and forecasting miss. Negative Sentiment: Company disclosed a $746.8M non‑cash charge (fair value accounting, capital structure optimization, stock comp, depreciation) that contributed to a $969.6M net loss — the scale of the charge spooked investors. GlobeNewswire: Investor Alert

Company disclosed a $746.8M non‑cash charge (fair value accounting, capital structure optimization, stock comp, depreciation) that contributed to a $969.6M net loss — the scale of the charge spooked investors. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑fraud investigations were announced (Holzer & Holzer, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Block & Leviton), which increases legal overhang and investor uncertainty. GlobeNewswire: BFA Investigation

Multiple securities‑fraud investigations were announced (Holzer & Holzer, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Block & Leviton), which increases legal overhang and investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cuts: Roth MKM lowered its target from $12 to $6 (neutral rating), reflecting reduced near‑term conviction and downward pressure on sentiment. Benzinga: Roth MKM Note

Analyst target cuts: Roth MKM lowered its target from $12 to $6 (neutral rating), reflecting reduced near‑term conviction and downward pressure on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: the stock plunged (~39% intraday) and traded with very high volume as investors reassessed revenue trajectory, margins and execution risk. 247WallSt: Coverage of Drop

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CFO Nathan Kroeker sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 662,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,692.48. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marian Walters sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 135,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,630.54. This trade represents a 26.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 907,801 shares of company stock worth $13,803,507 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.13. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company’s core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

