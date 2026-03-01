Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $64.10 and last traded at $69.10. Approximately 25,555,840 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 22,180,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.65.

Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RKLB shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Rocket Lab from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Rocket Lab Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of -186.75 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $193,475.00. Following the sale, the director owned 142,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,028,384.56. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 280,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,202,610. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,138,979 shares of company stock valued at $265,048,346. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,794 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 992,777 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after purchasing an additional 306,713 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the second quarter worth $1,009,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the second quarter worth $164,751,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

Featured Stories

