Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $64.10 and last traded at $69.10. Approximately 25,555,840 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 22,180,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.65.
Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab
Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record results — Rocket Lab posted record Q4 and full‑year revenue, expanded gross margins, narrowed adjusted EBITDA loss, ended the year with ~$1.1B cash and a $1.85B backlog (37% expected to convert in 12 months), giving strong near‑term revenue visibility. RKLB Delivers Record Results, But Neutron Delay Weighs on Shares
- Positive Sentiment: Confirmed demand pipeline — Rocket Lab added another multi‑launch deal with BlackSky (four dedicated Electron missions), reinforcing recurring launch revenue and Electron launch cadence. Rocket Lab Secures Latest Multi-Launch Contract with BlackSky
- Positive Sentiment: Vertical integration / product wins — The company completed acquisitions (Optical Support, Precision Components), introduced silicon solar arrays and completed spacecraft commissioning for the ESCAPADE Mars mission, strengthening spacecraft/payload capabilities and potential margin upside over time. Rocket Lab Q4 and corporate announcements
- Neutral Sentiment: Guidance mix — Q1 revenue guidance ($185M–$200M) shows growth but the midpoint was reported modestly below some analysts’ expectations, a near‑term headwind to upside surprise potential. Rocket Lab Is Down After Record Backlog And Q4 Revenue Jump
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views split — Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target and stance, but other firms (BTIG, Citizens/JMP) left ratings unchanged or neutral, so street sentiment is mixed. Analyst coverage and price target moves
- Negative Sentiment: Neutron delay — Management pushed the Neutron maiden flight to late‑2026 after a Stage‑1 tank test rupture; that recurring development delay raises execution risk and defers the revenue/profitability leverage investors hoped for. Why Is Rocket Lab Stock Falling?
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term profitability pressure — RKLB missed on EPS (GAAP loss ~$0.09 vs. consensus ~‑$0.05) and flagged Q1 R&D as a peak spending quarter, which will pressure margins before Neutron development rolls off. Earnings and margin commentary
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling / governance watch — Reports show heavy insider sales over recent months, which some investors view as a negative signal around timing and valuation. QuiverQuant summary (insider & institutional activity)
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RKLB shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Rocket Lab from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.
Rocket Lab Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of -186.75 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab
In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $193,475.00. Following the sale, the director owned 142,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,028,384.56. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 280,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,202,610. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,138,979 shares of company stock valued at $265,048,346. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,794 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 992,777 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after purchasing an additional 306,713 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the second quarter worth $1,009,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the second quarter worth $164,751,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rocket Lab Company Profile
Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rocket Lab
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.