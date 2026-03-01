Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $9.79 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,217 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for about 2.1% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,587,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,100,000 after buying an additional 1,991,860 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,378,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,885,000 after acquiring an additional 603,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,673,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,594,000 after acquiring an additional 129,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $721,614,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,092,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,423,000 after acquiring an additional 181,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, December 29th. New Street Research set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Neil Green sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $518,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,175.85. The trade was a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 47,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $4,422,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,486. This trade represents a 62.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 158,013 shares of company stock valued at $14,337,635 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:OTIS opened at $92.33 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day moving average is $89.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 9.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis’s business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

