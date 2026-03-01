Short Interest in iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE) Declines By 68.6%

iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,826 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the January 29th total of 12,192 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,478 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,478 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,369. iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $26.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $104,000.
iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (IBIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2028. The fund will terminate in October 2028. IBIE was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.
