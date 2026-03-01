Short Interest in iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE) Declines By 68.6%

iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,826 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the January 29th total of 12,192 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,478 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,478 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,369. iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $26.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $104,000.

iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF (IBIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2028. The fund will terminate in October 2028. IBIE was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2028 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.