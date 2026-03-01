Short Interest in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Declines By 52.0%

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 212,592 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the January 29th total of 442,487 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 281,328 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 281,328 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $390.66. 311,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,795. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.06. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $273.60 and a 1 year high of $397.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 3000 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,266,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,529,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,538,000 after acquiring an additional 86,391 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31,808.4% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 988,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,859,000 after purchasing an additional 985,106 shares in the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 578,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,217,000 after purchasing an additional 61,982 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index). It serves as the underlying index for Russell 3000 Growth and Value series and the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, as well as their respective Growth and Value series. The Fund invests in sectors, such as technology, financial services, consumer discretionary, healthcare, producer durables, energy, consumer staples, utilities, materials & processing and S-T Securities.

