Scholar Rock (SRRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.86. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $49.82. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 9,580 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $445,757.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 241,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,088.85. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 8,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $399,341.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 98,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,806.15. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 344,932 shares of company stock worth $15,371,225. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company’s research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock’s approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company’s lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.