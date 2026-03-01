iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIK) Short Interest Up 125.5% in February

iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 44,272 shares, a growth of 125.5% from the January 29th total of 19,637 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,476 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,476 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 84,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000.

iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IBIK stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.17. 195,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,587. iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $27.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2034 Term TIPS ETF (IBIK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2034. The fund will terminate in October 2034 IBIK was launched on May 22, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

