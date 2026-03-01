Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FGSM) Short Interest Up 108.1% in February

Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FGSM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,234 shares, a growth of 108.1% from the January 29th total of 593 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,614 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,614 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FGSM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 47.26% of Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF worth $28,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8%

FGSM stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $33.20. 903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,251. Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25.

Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Frontier Asset Global Small Cap Equity ETF (FGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds with exposure to small-cap global companies. The portfolio will typically comprise of 6 to 12 ETFs. FGSM was launched on Dec 19, 2024 and is issued by Frontier.

